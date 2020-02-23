Woman, who lost her son, remembers him by paying it forward to other mother

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Rosharon mother was moved to tears after she went to pick up a birthday cake for her eight-year-old daughter, but left with a note and an act of kindness she will never forget.Holly Grimet tells ABC13 she was planning a last-minute party for her daughter, Eva, and placed a cake order at her neighborhood Kroger in Alvin.When she went to pick up the cake on Saturday, she was told it had already been paid for."I went in there and she's like, 'No, it's already been paid for,'" Grimet said. "I was like, 'Wait, by who? Somebody I know?'"The bakery employees handed Holly a note written by a mother who had lost her son, Nehemiah. The child would've turned eight years old on the Feb. 22, and the mom wanted to do something kind in Nehemiah's memory.A part of the note reads: "I hope you enjoy your child's cake and I hope your day is special. Hold your baby a little tighter today and watch them as they play."Grimet says she was shocked and emotional over the entire incident that brought her to tears while she sat in her car.The mom says she would like to thank the mystery parent for the incredible act of kindness that she was not expecting."I think about this mom who just wants to celebrate her child and she can't," Grimet said. "And here I was just passing it off as, 'Okay whatever, let's just do it.'"Holly says she went back to the Kroger and bought a birthday cake for another customer as a way to keep the kindness going.