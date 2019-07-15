Society

More than 1 million people to raid Area 51 in Nevada in quest to see aliens

More than one million Facebook users say they're going to raid Area 51 in Nevada on Sept. 20 in a quest to see aliens.

The clearly tongue-in-cheek Facebook event page is titled "Storm Area 51. They Can't Stop All of Us" and states "We can run faster than other bullets."

It's inviting users from around the world to join a "Naruto run" into the area. That's a Japanese Manga-inspired running style featuring arms outstretched backwards and heads forward.

"We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry," according to the event organizer.

But some social media users expressed concerns.

"Folks, bad news," Facebook user Jen Petrilli, posted on the event's discussion page. "This event is planned for September 20th. While I love this planning time, this gives them a lot of time to move the aliens out of Area 51. If we want to get our extraterrestrial pals into safe and loving arms, this needs to ASAP. Love, A friend to the aliens."

SEE ALSO: Family says UFO sighting near Fort Hood was bundle of balloons released after funeral

The mysterious Area 51 has been the subject of conspiracy theories for decades.

Many people believe the U.S. government stores its secrets about UFOs and aliens at the military site.

The invitation comes a few weeks after a group of U.S. Senators were briefed about reported encounters between the U.S. Navy and an unidentified aircraft or unidentified flying object.

RELATED: Navy pilots report mid-air encounters with UFOs up and down East Coast
EMBED More News Videos

ABC's Gio Benitez reports on the investigation into the UFO sightings.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfacebooku.s. & worldufo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
Show More
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
More TOP STORIES News