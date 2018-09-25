SOCIETY

Mom proudly displays beer bong skills in front of husband

EMBED </>More Videos

Like a boss, mom hits beer bong at tailgate while husband gazes in approval

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (KTRK) --
A Twitter video is overflowing with pride all because someone's mom can rip a beer bong hit.

Brandon Mueller posted on social media a clip of his mom drinking down a brew while holding the tube and funnel.

It took place during a pregame tailgate over the weekend before the Indiana Hoosiers' football game.

She attacks the bong with surprising confidence while her husband is seen lovingly looking on.

The video of mom and the proud hubby has been viewed at least 100,000 times since then.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyviral videobeeru.s. & worldtailgateIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
East Texas father given surprise smile makeover by dentist
'Don't Mess with Nana' Mayor who killed 12-ft gator gets song
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
Father finds bodies of teen son and girl after murder-suicide
Flamin' Hot Cheetos responsible for Lil Xan's trip to hospital
Racial slurs spark bleacher brawl at Wrigley Field
Nephew of missing Houston family labeled a 'violent predator'
Man says he was duped by fake parking attendant
New park aims to reclaim more green in downtown Houston
Student with special hearing needs turns to Ted
Teacher fired over 'no zeros' grading policy
Show More
Camera captures thief stealing from store with owner in it
World leaders laugh as Trump boasts about America
Judge: Bill Cosby is a "sexually violent predator"
READ: Andrea Constand's victim-impact statement
Woman rescued 3 days after car plunges off cliff
More News