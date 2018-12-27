SOCIETY

Mom catches 6-year-old son cheating on math homework using Alexa

EMBED </>More Videos

Just when you thought Alexa couldn't get any better!

Did you know Amazon's virtual assistant, Alexa, can help you with your math? One clever boy did and used it to his advantage!

A New Jersey mom shared a video of when she caught her son using the device to cheat on his math homework.

"Alexa, what is five minus three?" the 6-year-old asked.

After a short pause, Alexa gives him the answer to his math question.

The mom said she was surprised to catch her son cheating, especially since math is his favorite subject.

In the future, she plans to turn off the device to prevent him from cheating again.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfunny videobuzzworthyamazoncaught on videoNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Charity run organizers troubled by growing trail of trash
Texas population exploded from 2017 to 2018: Census Bureau
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Mom gifted teddy bear with late son's voice recording
More Society
Top Stories
Hospitals to list service costs online Jan. 1
Tornado watch for Houston and Galveston until 11AM
FB Live shows crash suspect next to stack of beer cans
Man with 8 DWIs arrested again for driving drunk
Chase suspect jumps into White Oak Bayou to escape deputies
Cars washed away in flooding prompts water rescue
18-wheeler overturns after crash in NW Harris County
7-year-old boy injured after fight escalates at tire shop
Show More
Bar workers face judge on charges after deadly crash
Worker shot during hotel robbery in Texas City dies
President Trump, first lady visit troops in Iraq for Christmas
Texas population exploded from 2017 to 2018: Census Bureau
Digital Deal of the Day
More News