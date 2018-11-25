A funeral was held Saturday for actress and model Kim Porter.Porter, 47-years-old, passed away in Los Angeles on Nov 15.Officials say she was suffering from flu-like symptoms before going into cardiac arrest.Porter was the long-time partner of Sean "Diddy" Combs. The two were a couple for more than a decade and stayed close after they split up.Together, they have a son and twin daughters.Porter also had a son from a previous relationship.In addition to her modeling career, Porter made multiple film and television appearances.