A funeral was held Saturday for actress and model Kim Porter.
Porter, 47-years-old, passed away in Los Angeles on Nov 15.
Officials say she was suffering from flu-like symptoms before going into cardiac arrest.
Porter was the long-time partner of Sean "Diddy" Combs. The two were a couple for more than a decade and stayed close after they split up.
Together, they have a son and twin daughters.
Porter also had a son from a previous relationship.
In addition to her modeling career, Porter made multiple film and television appearances.
