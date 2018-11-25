SOCIETY

Diddy's former partner, model and actress Kim Porter laid to rest

EMBED </>More Videos

Funeral services held for model and actress Kim Porter. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

A funeral was held Saturday for actress and model Kim Porter.

Porter, 47-years-old, passed away in Los Angeles on Nov 15.

Officials say she was suffering from flu-like symptoms before going into cardiac arrest.

Porter was the long-time partner of Sean "Diddy" Combs. The two were a couple for more than a decade and stayed close after they split up.

Together, they have a son and twin daughters.

Porter also had a son from a previous relationship.

In addition to her modeling career, Porter made multiple film and television appearances.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyactormusicu.s. & worldcelebrity deaths
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
CRASH CAM: Some of the worst drivers in Texas
Stranger returns lost wallet with $40 extra inside
HO! HO! HO! 7 places to see Santa Claus for free
More Society
Top Stories
Camp Fire, deadliest in California history, is 100% contained
49ers release Reuben Foster after domestic violence arrest
Woman dies after plastic surgery complications in Mexico
Texas A&M, LSU play 7 overtimes until Aggies win
FROM SPRING TO WINTER
20 vehicles involved in massive pile-up crash on I-70
Brawl erupts during high school basketball game
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Westheimer
Show More
CRASH CAM: Some of the worst drivers in Texas
Ray Hill, Houston icon and civil rights activist, dies at 78
Recovery continues 2 years after HS football brain injury
Trapped bear rescued from drowning
Even during dark times, McNair's family stayed by his side
More News