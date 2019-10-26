Society

Minnesota museum holds 'Creepy Doll Contest'

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A Minnesota museum is getting into the Halloween spirit by opening up their vault of spooky looking vintage dolls.

But which doll is the creepiest of them all?

The History Center of Olmsted County is letting the public decide in their Creepy Doll Contest.



Staff members say their collection of creepy dolls has been around for years.

Families in the area have either donated the dolls or asked the museum to hold on to them.

This is an inaugural contest so the museum hasn't had a chance to come up with the origins or specifics of each doll.

One is definitely 169 years old and another is made with human hair, according to a staff member.

The public can vote on one of nine different dolls.

The winnner will be announced on Monday, October 28.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyminnesotahalloweenmuseumsmuseum exhibithistory
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas Southern officer involved in crash while on motorcycle
Woman carjacked in 'bump and rob' near Rice University
Astros fans prepare for chilly Game 4 watch party
Nasa administrator wants to reconsider the status of Pluto
Astros' Impossible Dream: Worship leader rewrites familiar anthem
ABC13's Dave Ward speaks at Texas Book Festival
Moody Gardens penguins predict World Series winner
Show More
Chilly mornings, nice afternoons this weekend!
Houston-area senior home has pile of candy for trick-or-treaters
Dad builds Star Wars Millennium Falcon model for sons' Halloween costume
19-year-old shot, killed after argument in west Harris Co.
Houston's Top 10 Pumpkin Patches
More TOP STORIES News