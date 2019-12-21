abc13 plus montrose

Meteorologist Elita Loresca brings TV experience to 2nd graders

By and Chris Nocera
MONTROSE, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 Meteorologist Elita Loresca stopped by Wharton Dual Language Academy in Montrose to spend time with second graders and teach them all about the weather.

Both students and faculty had a chance to ask her many questions about working at ABC13, including how she prepares for a TV broadcast.

A couple students and one teacher had the opportunity to deliver the weather by forecasting in front of their peers as well.

ABC13 would like to thank Wharton Dual Language Academy for welcoming Elita during this fun, interactive presentation.

If you would like her to visit your elementary school, please send us a message.

