Mayor Turner to speak at prayer rally for criminal justice reform

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Faith leaders are calling on Houstonians to rally for all Americans facing police brutality and discrimination.

Mayor Sylvester Turner plans on giving a speech at a prayer rally at NRG Park on Sunday. It's scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. You can watch it live in this post.

It comes after Houston native, George Floyd, died in Minneapolis police custody after an officer placed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

Faith leaders will lead prayers and conversations for demands for local leaders to take action on criminal justice reform.

Other protests and rallies have occurred in the city and across the world over the last several weeks, some even turning violent.
