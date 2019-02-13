SOCIETY

Marijuana odor sparks outrage for business owners in California

EMBED </>More Videos

Marijuana odor sparks outrage for business owners

CATHEDRAL CITY, California (KTRK) --
Business owners in California are starting to complain about a new smell that's possibly killing their business.

In Cathedral City, California, California, business owners say the strong stench of weed is slowing down business in the area despite the city having multiple compliance officers monitoring.

The owners say the 51 weed facilities are making the city smell like pot the entire time, which is bad for business.

Businesses say the current code of enforcement isn't working, and they hope the city is working to enact tougher restrictions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymarijuanaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Aliens? Strange light spotted in Sugar Land sky
THE 60: Gigantic goldfish or childhood pet? See this huge catch
Little League team helps woman who lost home in fire
More Society
Top Stories
TIGER TIP: Transcript reveals 311 call to save wild animal
Pres. Trump and HPD Chief Acevedo stand side by side in DC
Body at work site belonged to missing patient: family
Tiger abandoned in cage to have own habitat at Texas sanctuary
Tiger steps onto grass for first time
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car: Deputies
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Show More
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
JJ Watt gifts jersey to boy who wore homemade one to school
New ramps and Southmore Bridge opening this spring
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Health officials pleading with parents to vaccinate children
More News