Marijuana odor sparks outrage for business owners

Business owners in California are starting to complain about a new smell that's possibly killing their business.In Cathedral City, California, California, business owners say the strong stench of weed is slowing down business in the area despite the city having multiple compliance officers monitoring.The owners say the 51 weed facilities are making the city smell like pot the entire time, which is bad for business.Businesses say the current code of enforcement isn't working, and they hope the city is working to enact tougher restrictions.