SOCIETY

Couple engaged after clever shooting range marriage proposal in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shoots his shot with marriage proposal at gun range

WAYNE, New Jersey (KTRK) --
This is shooting your shot.

A New Jersey shooting range proudly assisted in a surprise and clever marriage proposal that involved the use of its targets.

According to a Facebook post by Reloaderz NJ, the staff helped Jake Woodruff pop the question to his girlfriend Kara Crampton.

In a video, Crampton is fixated on a standard target when a worker gives the signal to turn it around. On the other side of the target is the proposal: "Will you marry me?" and the targets for "yes" and "no" options.

Crampton, though, didn't take aim, opting to turn to find Woodruff on one knee holding an engagement ring.

The shooting range said this is the first time it helped out in a proposal.

RELATED:
Photographer who captured man proposing 8 years ago still searching for mystery couple
EMBED More News Videos

A Florida photographer who spotted a man proposing to a woman eight years ago is still trying to find the couple through social media.

Man uses elaborate corn maze to propose to girlfriend
EMBED More News Videos

Travis Drexler had the entire maze mapped out on graph paper, using the corn rows as a guide.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyviral videogunsmarriageu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Houston artist creates colorful, 'Insta-worthy' wonderland
Make your own artwork at this Cypress DIY social studio
Elderly man sends thank you letter to VCR eBay seller
H-Town Spotlight
More Society
Top Stories
Softball coach charged after alleged attack on grandmother
Deadly raid leads to change on no-knock warrants
Surviving dog from deadly HPD raid to get new home
$1,000 vanishes from aging woman's bank through Zelle
Make your own artwork at this Cypress DIY social studio
Going to rodeo cookoff? Don't forget umbrellas and coats!
Man accused of flashing woman and her 16-year-old daughter
Community on edge after 2 men shot to death inside their home
Show More
Statue of iconic WWII embrace spray-painted with #MeToo
Stepfather apologizing after slapping stepdaughter's bully
Woman punched, bit, and sexually assaulted at park: police
HPD to end no-knock warrants after deadly raid: Police chief
Cypress coffee shop making big difference in Rwanda
More News