Man uses elaborate corn maze to propose to girlfriend

Travis Drexler had the entire maze mapped out on graph paper, using the corn rows as a guide.

FABIUS, New York --
One man in central New York went all out to ask for his girlfriend's hand in marriage.

Travis Drexler used his family's corn maze at Springside Farm in Fabius to pop the question.

"Travis just makes me wake up, and I'll probably end up crying, makes me wake up each day wanting to be the best possible version of myself for him," said Allie Randall, bride-to-be.

"I just can't put into words, she's just beyond perfect for me," Drexler said.

He decided back in January that she was "the one" and put a plan into action.

Drexler had the entire maze mapped out on graph paper, using the corn rows as a guide.

He showed his bride-to-be a drone picture that read, "Allie will you marry me?"

"I think I had to read it about five or six times before I realized holy cow! I'm the Allie that's in that picture," Randall said.

It may be kind of "corny," but the happy couple can't wait to take on the maze of life together.
