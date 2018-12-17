SOCIETY

Photographer who captured man proposing 8 years ago still searching for mystery couple

EMBED </>More Videos

A Florida photographer who spotted a man proposing to a woman eight years ago is still trying to find the couple through social media. (Joy Groover)

A Florida photographer who spotted a man proposing to a woman eight years ago is still trying to find the couple through social media.

Joy Groover instinctively captured the engagement in front of a church in Palm Beach.

She was there taking Christmas pictures with her family when she saw the man drop to his knee.

RELATED: Couple found after engagement ring recovered from Times Square utility grate

She turned her camera and snapped photos of the couple's special, tearful moment.

The couple disappeared before Groover could introduce herself.

"My goal is just to give them these photos. I mean, it was a special day for the two of them and I don't know where they are now. I don't know if they're married now, if they have kids. So, I, I'd really be interested to see what they're reaction would be," Groover said.

She posts the photos on Facebook every December in hopes of getting a response, but hasn't had any luck yet.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyengagementjewelrybuzzworthyu.s. & worldmysterysocial mediaFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Couple found after engagement ring recovered from utility grate
Police looking to ID couple after engagement ring recovered from utility grate
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Air Force sergeant in dolphin costume surprises twin daughters
ABC13 reporters, anchors share their holiday cards
Celebrities and notable figures who died in 2018
More Society
Top Stories
Texas A&M frat member died after snorting Adderall: Coroner
Two HISD teachers charged for indecency with child
Driver in stolen vehicle shot trying to get away: Constable
FBISD parents upset over plans to move kids to other schools
BACK ON THE ROAD: Travis Scott prepares for 'Astroworld' 2
School police officer hits pedestrian then leaves: VIDEO
2 Chicago police officers killed when train hits them
NASA gives advice for rescuing Iron Man from space
Show More
Woman charged in school bus crash that injured 13 students
Examining the Houston Texans playoff chances
Armed suspects rob man outside Katy Mills Mall
Katy ISD acting superintendent named lone finalist for job
Crews to take down Needville water tower on Saturday
More News