SOCIETY

'WE WANT HIM BACK': Friends and family search for man missing since September

EMBED </>More Videos

Freddy Lee was last seen in late September.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Friends and family of a Houston man continue their search for the 61-year-old who has been missing since Sept. 30.

Freddy Lee was last seen eight days ago when police say he was headed to the Burger King off of 59 and Collingsworth.

According to police, Lee stepped out of the vehicle he was in while his friend was inside the restaurant and has not been seen since then.

Lee's disappearance is something his family and co-workers say is out of character.

"He's a hard worker. He's a good-hearted person and we just want to bring light to this and we want him back. Whatever the case may be. We just want him back," said Lee's co-worker Cynthia Turner.

Anyone with information in regards to his disappearance is urged to contact police at 713-884-3131.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymissing mansearchmissing personHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Taylor Swift superfan who saved kidnapped woman meets singer
Woman hopes to find missing charm bracelet from late husband
No Columbus Day in Columbus: City to honor veterans instead
Former first daughter Barbara Bush marries Craig Coyne
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect barricaded after shooting deputy in Fort Bend Co.
Astros' Alex Bregman angry team isn't playing on primetime TV
CHASING HISTORY: Houston Astros' ALCS schedule released
Hurricane Michael track: Florida bracing for 'monstrous' storm
Hit-and-run driver wanted after leaving grandmother for dead
You're paying Houston drainage fee, but who's spending it?
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
Lost alligator found swimming in Lake Michigan
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot at $470M ahead of tonight's drawing
Tracee Ellis Ross excited to host AMAs for second time
Taylor Swift IG post brings voter registration spike
How to register to vote in Texas
Photo of late husband stolen from woman's cart at Walmart
More News