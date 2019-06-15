feel good

Meet the man who traveled to all 50 states to mow lawns for veterans

A 29-year-old man who traveled to every state to mow lawns for free for veterans said he hopes to "encourage others to get others to get out there and help out, especially the veterans."

Rodney Smith Jr., of Huntsville, Alabama, finished off his most recent nationwide tour on Thursday in Hawaii. He told "Good Morning America" that it all started five years ago when he saw an elderly man trying to mow his lawn.

"It looked like he was struggling, so I pulled over and helped him," he said. "That's when I got my goal to mow lawns for free for the elderly, single moms and veterans."



He then made it his mission to help others, starting the 50 Lawn Challenge to encourage people to help others in their community.

The challenge went viral in 2017 and now has 400 kids participating nationwide.

On his most recent tour of the country, Smith dedicated his time specifically to helping veterans.

"I've come across so many veterans that are struggling to get their lawn mowed," he told ABC News. "If they served for our country, we should step up for them."

"This is the least we can do," he added. "This is the last thing they need to worry about."

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyact of kindnessveteransacts of kindnessu.s. & worldvolunteerismfeel goodcharities
FEEL GOOD
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
'You're my hero': Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
9-year-old rings bell after defeating ovarian cancer
Animal shelter asks Area 51 raiders to 'storm our shelter'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News