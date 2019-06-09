'I hate this': Maleah Davis' biological father shares emotional speech before march

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5339137" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "This was our baby girl," said Turner. "This was our child. We're standing for Maleah."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Surrounded by family and friends, Craig Davis, Maleah Davis' biological father, spoke to a sea of supporters for the first time since remains found in Arkansas were confirmed to belong to the 4-year-old."I appreciate you all so much," he said. "You all don't know what this means to us. It's amazing."Hundreds of Houstonians and Maleah's family met outside of city hall Sunday morning for a 'Walk With Maleah.'Davis, wearing a white shirt and sunglasses, appeared emotional, but remained calm as he thanked those in the crowd."I love you all as much as you all love my daughter," he said. "Even more than you all can imagine."The city of Houston designated June 9 as Maleah Davis Day.Mayor Sylvester Turner also spoke at Sunday's gathering, urging the city to focus their energy on creating lasting changes in Maleah's honor."This was our baby girl," said Turner. "This was our child. We're standing for Maleah."