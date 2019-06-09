'I hate this': Maleah Davis' biological father shares emotional speech before march

"I appreciate you all so much," he said. "You all don't know what this means to us. It's amazing."
Hundreds of Houstonians and Maleah's family met outside of city hall Sunday morning for a 'Walk With Maleah.'
Davis, wearing a white shirt and sunglasses, appeared emotional, but remained calm as he thanked those in the crowd.
"I love you all as much as you all love my daughter," he said. "Even more than you all can imagine."
The city of Houston designated June 9 as Maleah Davis Day.
Mayor Sylvester Turner also spoke at Sunday's gathering, urging the city to focus their energy on creating lasting changes in Maleah's honor.
"This was our baby girl," said Turner. "This was our child. We're standing for Maleah."
Mayor Sylvester Turner at march for Maleah: 'We're going to stand together in our city in Maleah's name'
RELATED STORIES
- Church prays for suspect to confess what happened to Maleah
- Donors kick in $10K more to help find Maleah Davis
- Protesters gather again as family seeks new home for Maleah Davis' siblings
- Mom of missing Maleah Davis makes bombshell allegations against her ex-fiance
- Maleah Davis' mother: 'I want to hope that she is (still alive)'
- Protesters accuse missing girl's mom of not doing enough to protect her
- MALEAH DAVIS: Suspect's dad points finger at missing girl's mom
- Maleah Davis case leaves community with broken hearts
- Car belonging to Maleah Davis' family appears 'normal', yields no clues to her disappearance
- Missing 4-year-old girl removed last year by CPS: Officials
- Suspect's mother won't ask son for Maleah Davis' whereabouts