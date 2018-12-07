Major closures ahead for West Loop and 290 this weekend

If you're headed on the roads the weekend, you may want to plan ahead for some major closures.All southbound frontage roads from Woodway to Post Oak will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, take Woodway Drive to South Post Oak Lane.Two eastbound lanes from Hollister to Pinemont will be shut down starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.Also, all eastbound and westbound lanes at Jones Road will be shut down starting at 8 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Sunday. For an alternate route, use the frontage road.All westbound lanes from Beltway 8 to SH-6 will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.