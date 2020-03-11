List of events canceled, postponed in Houston-area

RodeoHouston

Greater Houston Partnership cancelling all events through April

ALIEF ISD school field trips and parent/community school events

Tour de Houston (rescheduled)

18th Annual Run for the Rose reschedule for October 18

Bayou City Classic

Fans will not be allowed to attend any March Madness games

Project Row Houses canceled the opening event and market for Round 51:Local Impact II on Saturday, March 14; Expected to resume Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 12-5 p.m.

Tomball German Festival

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several events have been canceled or postponed amid the growth of concerns regarding coronavirus. For the events that required tickets, ticketholders should follow refund instructions from the vendor.Emergency health declarations were announced Wednesday for the city of Houston and Harris County in light of the first non-travel related coronavirus case in the region.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo made the announcement as word got out of the abrupt closure of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, a large-scale, 18-day event attended by millions of people each year.