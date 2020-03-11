Society

List of events canceled, postponed in Houston-area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several events have been canceled or postponed amid the growth of concerns regarding coronavirus. For the events that required tickets, ticketholders should follow refund instructions from the vendor.

Emergency health declarations were announced Wednesday for the city of Houston and Harris County in light of the first non-travel related coronavirus case in the region.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo made the announcement as word got out of the abrupt closure of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, a large-scale, 18-day event attended by millions of people each year.

List of affected events

  • RodeoHouston
  • Greater Houston Partnership cancelling all events through April
  • ALIEF ISD school field trips and parent/community school events
  • Tour de Houston (rescheduled)
  • 18th Annual Run for the Rose reschedule for October 18
  • Bayou City Classic
  • Fans will not be allowed to attend any March Madness games


The NCAA released a statement:



  • Project Row Houses canceled the opening event and market for Round 51:Local Impact II on Saturday, March 14; Expected to resume Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 12-5 p.m.
  • Tomball German Festival


SEE RELATED LINKS:

Montgomery County coronavirus patient attended BBQ Cookoff

What we know about the 14 coronavirus cases in Houston area

What school districts and colleges are doing about COVID-19



Map of COVID-19 cases across the US, updated as confirmed by CDC

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonsxswcoronavirusrodeo houstoneventstour de houston
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UNPRECEDENTED: RodeoHouston canceled
Montgomery County coronavirus patient attended BBQ Cookoff
Houston and Harris Co. to declare emergency over coronavirus
What to do to get a ticket refund for RodeoHouston
What school districts, colleges are doing about COVID-19
Map of confirmed US and world coronavirus cases
NCAA tournament games to be played without fans
Show More
Houston rodeo to fulfill scholarship promise to students
What we know about 14 COVID-19 cases in Houston area
Get your coronavirus questions answered by experts
WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic
Houston pastor pleads guilty in investment scheme
More TOP STORIES News