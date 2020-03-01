HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- IHS Markit, the producers of CERAWeek, announced Sunday that the oil and gas conference, which brings thousands of international visitors to Houston, has been cancelled.
The conference was scheduled for March 9-15.
IHS Markit said they were "deeply disappointed" about cancelling the conference.
The press release stated:
Over the last few days concern has mounted rapidly about the COVID-19 coronavirus. The World Health Organization raised the threat level on Friday, the U.S. government cancelled a summit meeting scheduled in Las Vegas, an increasing number of companies are instituting travel bans and restrictions, border health checks are becoming more restrictive and there is growing concern about large conferences with people coming from different parts of the world. Delegates from over 80 countries were expected to participate in CERAWeek 2020.
According to the statement, the government cancelled the summit meeting scheduled in Las Vegas after the World Health Organization raised further concerns on Friday. Several companies are issuing travel bans, border health checks and becoming more restrictive.
IHS hopes to continue with CERAWeek 2021 in Houston which is scheduled for March 1 -5.
CERAWeek cancelled due to growing coronavirus fears
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News