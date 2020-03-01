CERAWeek cancelled due to growing coronavirus fears

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- IHS Markit, the producers of CERAWeek, announced Sunday that the oil and gas conference, which brings thousands of international visitors to Houston, has been cancelled.The conference was scheduled for March 9-15.IHS Markit said they were "deeply disappointed" about cancelling the conference.The press release stated:According to the statement, the government cancelled the summit meeting scheduled in Las Vegas after the World Health Organization raised further concerns on Friday. Several companies are issuing travel bans, border health checks and becoming more restrictive.IHS hopes to continue with CERAWeek 2021 in Houston which is scheduled for March 1 -5.