Society

Liquor delivery in Texas may happen sooner than you think

AUSTIN, Texas -- It soon will be easier to get Espolon or Maker's Mark delivered to your front door. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission just began accepting applications for permits enabling services like Favor and Instacart to bring alcohol to your home.

In June, Governor Greg Abbott signed legislation that widens the door for liquor delivery across the Lone Star State. Any third-party company seeking to launch the service can now obtain a so-called consumer delivery permit from TABC.

Chris Porter, a TABC spokesman, tells CultureMap that the first permits should be issued during the third week of December - just in time for Christmas Day and New Year's Eve parties.

In a December 5 news release, TABC executive director Bentley Nettles says this law is "an important step forward for Texas consumers, as well as alcohol retailers. For years, Texans across the state have relied on third-party services to deliver everything from clothing to vehicles. Now, at long last, alcohol can be delivered as well."

Before enactment of the law, certain businesses like liquor stores could distribute beer, wine, and liquor in Texas to homes and businesses.

But through this year's legislative update, third-party companies now will be permitted to pick up beer, wine, and liquor from a state-licensed retailer such as a bar, restaurant, or liquor store and then take it to customers - either as solo purchases or along with food orders.

To read more about this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.

READ ALSO: BOOZE AWAY: Amazon offers free alcohol delivery service in Houston

EMBED More News Videos

Amazon offering alcohol delivery in Houston.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyaustinliquortexas newslawsappalcoholdelivery serviceapps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10-month-old girl found safe after carjacking in NE Houston
Harris Co. fires company paid $1.3M for Harvey recovery program
ITC Deer Park facility fire cause determined
Ex-Pasadena officer accused of choking child with dog leash
Practice gnarly tricks at Southside Skate Park in South Houston
Mom says man tried taking son while at Starbucks
Baytown head-on crash may have been caused by distracted driver
Show More
Teen migrant dies from flu in border patrol cell: VIDEO
Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
8th grader dedicates his life to honoring his late brother
5 Houston-area holiday events you need to check out
UPS truck driver killed in Florida shootout identified
More TOP STORIES News