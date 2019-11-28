abc13 plus

Legendary South Houston boot shop celebrates 30 years

By
SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For Jose 'Jesse' Guevara, making and fixing shoes have been a big part of his life since his early days in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Being a shoe cobbler is a trade that Guevara inherited from his grandpa long ago.

So when he first moved to the city of South Houston in the 80's, Guevara knew he wanted to bring the business with him.

"When I fix shoes I feel good because I like to do it. When I make a repair I feel the same way, as if I made a new one," expressed Guevara, the owner of Jesse's Boots.

"When I finish, and I see my work is good and nice, I feel real good," he said.

Jesse's Boots is a staple in the South Houston community. Not to mention, the big boot statue that sits outside their shop on Spencer has become a well-known landmark.

This past November, Jesse's Boots celebrated their 30th anniversary.

According to Guevara, he looks forward to continuing to make custom boots and shoes for many more years to come.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouth houstonshoesabc13 plusabc13 plus south houstonshopping
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS
Enjoy authentic Nicaraguan food in South Houston!
South Houston High athletes mentor future Trojans
This single mother of four churned her past into a sweet success!
Rock Steady Boxing lets people take a swing at their symptoms
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mandatory evacuation ordered for 4 miles around TPC
What's burning in the refinery explosion in Port Neches?
Timeline of southeast Texas plant explosions
TPC explosion victim tested after inhaling hot air
TPC plant explosion shatters windows, knocks down ceilings
Teen shot and killed in front of friends while visiting
Cloudy Thanksgiving, strong storms possible Saturday
Show More
Toys 'R' Us is back, and it's coming to the Galleria
Driver caught on video terrorizing family in road rage incident
Rapper accused of choking fan gets case dismissed
Stephen F. Austin stuns Duke with 85-83 victory
South Houston High athletes mentor future Trojans
More TOP STORIES News