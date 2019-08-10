Houston firefighter donates leaf blower to lawn care worker after robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In an act of kindness, a Houston firefighter donated a leaf blower to a man who was robbed of his at gunpoint.The entire crime on Du Barry Lane in northwest Houston was caught on camera. It happened July 23rd in the middle of the afternoon.The robber ran up and pointed a gun at Calvin Bradley. He then snatched his leaf blower and took off in a waiting car."I was upset, real bad," Bradley said. "Just trying to make an honest living."Bradley said the blower costs about $400.Jake Lewis, a Houston firefighter, saw the ABC13 story during dinner at HFD Fire Station 65 Friday night.He said he felt Bradley's pain."I could totally relate. I have a maintenance company and I just felt bad for him, that he had a gun in his face," said Lewis.So he asked his father to bring one of his blowers, similar to the one stolen, to the fire station. An ABC13 crew then delivered it to Bradley."Here it is," said reporter Jessica Willey."Thank you. Thank you very much. God bless you," Bradley said. "I really appreciate him (Lewis)."Bradley still wants the gunman caught, as well as his getaway driver. He fears they may victimize or even hurt someone else.For now, he says he'll take good care of his new equipment, donated out of kindness."I wish him the best of luck," said Lewis.Anyone with information about the armed robber is urged to contact HPD's Robbery Division at 713-308-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.