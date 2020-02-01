kobe bryant

Lakers adorn Staples Center seats with Kobe Bryant jerseys in tribute ahead of emotional game

By
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Lakers honored the late Kobe Bryant at Staples Center Friday night in their first game since the tragic crash on Sunday.

Throughout the arena, Bryant's #8 and #24 jerseys blanketed several rows of courtside seats.

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and seven others on Sunday.

MORE: Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka mourn loss of Kobe Bryant as Lakers prepare for game
EMBED More News Videos

Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka issued touching tributes to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on Thursday, mourning their deaths but also remembering them both as inspirational figures.


The Lakers were scheduled to play against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, but the game was postponed after the crash involving Bryant.

The Lakers held a pregame ceremony Friday night for Bryant before tip-off against the Portland Trail Blazers, including a heartfelt speech from LeBron James and a video tribute to the victims of the crash. They were expected to continue to honor him throughout the game.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles lakersstaples centerkobe bryantbasketball
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Kobe Bryant crash: Helicopter owner suspending other flights
Clippers honor Kobe at Staples Center
Congress to consider helicopter safety act after Kobe crash
Lakers-Blazers live updates: How NBA stars and teams are honoring Kobe Bryant
KOBE BRYANT
NBA to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, Gianna at All-Star Game
Daughter of former UH baseball player honored at vigil
Congress to consider helicopter safety act after Kobe crash
Kobe Bryant crash: Helicopter owner suspending other flights
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of all traffic jams coming this weekend to West Loop at 59
Man arrested in connection with death of store clerk
Rumors spread over coronavirus being in Houston's Chinatown
Bike accident leaves well-known surgeon a quadriplegic
VIDEO: Popcorn machine catches fire at Toyota Center
NFL player calls on Alvin ISD student to help spread his cause
Woman hit helping stranded driver taken off life support
Show More
3-year-old's uncle accused of causing boy's traumatic bruises
Bodies of 2 missing boaters found after deadly crash
Houston explosion: Electrical spark may have triggered blast
Sunny weekend, major temp swing next week
Teen who was told his dreadlocks violated dress code invited to Oscars
More TOP STORIES News