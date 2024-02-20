Notable African Americans who helped change the world

From activists to entertainers to record-breaking athletes to a postal worker, we are shining a spotlight on the contributions of influential African Americans as we celebrate Black History Month.

Maya Angelou | Poet | 1928-2014

Maya Angelou received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President Barack Obama in 2010. AP Images

Arthur Ashe | Tennis Player | 1943-1993

Ashe's resume includes three Grand Slam titles and the title of the first Black player selected to the United States Davis Cup team and the only Black man ever to win the singles title at Wimbledon, the US Open, and the Australian Open. In July 1979, Ashe suffered a heart attack while holding a tennis clinic in New York. His high profile drew attention to his condition, specifically to the hereditary aspect of heart disease. In 1992, Ashe was diagnosed with HIV; he and his doctors believed he contracted the virus from blood transfusions he received during his second heart surgery. After Ashe went public with his illness, he founded the Arthur Ashe Foundation for the Defeat of AIDS, working to raise awareness about the disease and advocated teaching safe sex education. On June 20, 1993, Ashe was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Bill Clinton.

James Baldwin | American novelist | 1924-1987

Baldwin was an American novelist, playwright and activist, most notably known for "Notes of a Native Son", "The Fire Next Time" and "The Devil Find's Work". One of his novels, If Beale Street Could Talk, was adapted into an Academy Award-winning dramatic film in 2018.

"It is certain, in any case, that ignorance, allied with power, is the most ferocious enemy justice can have."

Ruby Bridges | Civil Rights Activist | 1954-present

U.S. Deputy Marshals escort Ruby Bridges from William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans, La. AP Images

Kobe Bryant | NBA star, humanitarian| 1978-2020