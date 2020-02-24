Society

Katherine Johnson, mathematician and real-life subject of 'Hidden Figures,' dies at 101

HAMPTON, Virginia -- NASA says Katherine Johnson, a mathematician who worked on NASA's early space missions and was portrayed in the film "Hidden Figures," about pioneering black female aerospace workers, has died.

In a Monday morning tweet, the space agency said it celebrates her 101 years of life and her legacy of excellence and breaking down racial and social barriers.

Johnson was one of the so-called "computers" who calculated rocket trajectories and earth orbits by hand during NASA's early years.

Until 1958, Johnson and other black women worked in a racially segregated computing unit at what is now called Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. Their work was the focus of the Oscar-nominated 2016 film.

In 1961, Johnson worked on the first mission to carry an American into space. In 1962, she verified computer calculations that plotted John Glenn's earth orbits.

At age 97, Johnson received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.

Johnson was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015, the country's highest civilian honor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynasaobituarymathjohnson space center
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Officials recover upside down car from Brays Bayou
Scattered rain today with a light freeze at the end of the week
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Water rescue called off on Brays Bayou
Thousands set to gather in LA for Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial
SPONSORED: Crawfish Enchiladas just in time for Mardi Gras!
Markets tank on concern about virus impact on world economy
Show More
Mom finds 5-year-old shot, 14-year-old flees with gun: HPD says
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Suspect charged in shooting at flea market that injured 7
Houston man exploring bayou ends up in sewer line
Why waiting for coffee at the counter could make you a target
More TOP STORIES News