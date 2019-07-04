HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a day that changed Houston forever. Houston was named by NASA as the location for the Manned Space Center, and to mark the occasion city officials held a parade on the 4th of July, 1962.
Crowds lined Main Street, as the seven Project Mercury astronauts appeared together for the first time in Houston.
The parade was followed by a "Texas-style" barbecue for MSC employees at the Sam Houston Coliseum, where all the astronauts were given cowboy hats.
The day the astronauts came to town. Houston would never be the same
NASA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News