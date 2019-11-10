jj watt

J.J. Watt impressed by young fan's Watt-themed birthday cake

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A little boy is getting the birthday of his dreams after J.J. Watt saw a photo of his birthday cake on Twitter.

Aaron's father posted a photo of his Watt-themed cake, saying his son could have picked any cartoon character or superhero for his cake, but chose the star Texans player instead.



Watt responded to the photos saying he is "truly honored Aaron chose [him] over every cartoon character and superhero in the world," adding a light-hearted jab at Marvel Comics.

Watt asked Aaron's father to direct message him their address so he can "send him a b-day package fit for a superhero."



Watt continued the thread, saying he hopes Marvel has a sense of humor, otherwise "this could absolutely tank my future plans of being an actual superhero in one of their movies."

RELATED:
J.J. Watt announces on Twitter his season is over
JJ Watt sorry for knocking down boy's lollipop
Sugar Land boys sell "Watt-a-sized" lemonade to save up to see J.J. Watt in person
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonbirthdayhouston texanstwitterjj watt
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JJ WATT
J.J. Watt shows support for Astros post-surgery
JJ Watt gives Altuve good luck gift before Game 6
Texans DE J.J. Watt 'gutted' over season-ending injury
J.J. Watt announces on Twitter his season is over
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fans trampled as they attempted to enter ASTROWORLD Festival: HFD
Small plane crashes in field near Grand Parkway
ABC13 Evening News for November 9, 2019
Mother charged with murder in drunk driving crash, son killed
Memorial bridge dedicated to 4-year-old Maleah Davis
Man live streams police chasing him on Facebook
Suspected drunk driver slams into HPD car at 70 mph
Show More
HPD officer shows off moves with handshake
Instagram likes going away? Company to hide like count for some US users
Jose Altuve visits young Astros fan who was burned in explosion
Man shot in back during robbery near University of Houston
Twin sisters give birth on the same day
More TOP STORIES News