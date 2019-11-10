J.J. Watt impressed by young fan's Watt-themed birthday cake

1) I can feel the energy & enthusiasm in that 1st pic all the way from here. Love it!



2) I’m truly honored Aaron chose me over every cartoon character & super hero in the world (take that @Marvel!)



3) Please DM an address so I can send him a b-day package fit for a superhero. https://t.co/sXg2xkPXEU — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 9, 2019

Really banking on @Marvel having a sense of humor here, otherwise this could absolutely tank my future plans of being an actual superhero in one of their movies 😂😂 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 9, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A little boy is getting the birthday of his dreams after J.J. Watt saw a photo of his birthday cake on Twitter.Aaron's father posted a photo of his Watt-themed cake, saying his son could have picked any cartoon character or superhero for his cake, but chose the star Texans player instead.Watt responded to the photos saying he is "truly honored Aaron chose [him] over every cartoon character and superhero in the world," adding a light-hearted jab at Marvel Comics.Watt asked Aaron's father to direct message him their address so he can "send him a b-day package fit for a superhero."Watt continued the thread, saying he hopes Marvel has a sense of humor, otherwise "this could absolutely tank my future plans of being an actual superhero in one of their movies."