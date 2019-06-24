Jaw-dropping mega-screen powers Houston's posh new movie theater

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3908606" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This could become your next favorite hotspot!

RICHMOND, Texas -- Look out, iPic. The Houston area's most posh movie theater might be in Richmond.Dine-in theater chain Star Cinema Grill has stepped things up at its newest outpost (22125 FM 1093).All 12 screens feature luxury recliner seating, and one of those screens features Samsung's state-of-the-art Onyx LED Cinema Screen.The 46-foot wide screen uses advanced LED and HDR technology to deliver a true 4K experience.Star Cinema Grill is only the second theater in America - and the largest in the Western Hemisphere - to feature the technology, which features a light-resistant design that aims to eliminate interference and distractions.