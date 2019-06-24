Jaw-dropping mega-screen powers Houston's posh new movie theater

Dine-in theater chain Star Cinema Grill has stepped things up at its newest outpost (22125 FM 1093).
Heated seats and blankets? Sign me up! 💁🏽♀️ https://t.co/dtkvVFAmvt pic.twitter.com/3ux8WYWXQL— Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) June 24, 2019
All 12 screens feature luxury recliner seating, and one of those screens features Samsung's state-of-the-art Onyx LED Cinema Screen.
The 46-foot wide screen uses advanced LED and HDR technology to deliver a true 4K experience.
Talk about a luxury experience! https://t.co/dtkvVFAmvt pic.twitter.com/UFmD4Z6bgv— Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) June 24, 2019
Star Cinema Grill is only the second theater in America - and the largest in the Western Hemisphere - to feature the technology, which features a light-resistant design that aims to eliminate interference and distractions.
