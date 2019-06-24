Society

Jaw-dropping mega-screen powers Houston's posh new movie theater

RICHMOND, Texas -- Look out, iPic. The Houston area's most posh movie theater might be in Richmond.

Dine-in theater chain Star Cinema Grill has stepped things up at its newest outpost (22125 FM 1093).



All 12 screens feature luxury recliner seating, and one of those screens features Samsung's state-of-the-art Onyx LED Cinema Screen.

The 46-foot wide screen uses advanced LED and HDR technology to deliver a true 4K experience.



Star Cinema Grill is only the second theater in America - and the largest in the Western Hemisphere - to feature the technology, which features a light-resistant design that aims to eliminate interference and distractions.

