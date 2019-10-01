Society

Interactive map shows Texans' life expectancy by neighborhood

Texans are living 17 years longer by simply living in a certain neighborhood, according to a new analysis released by the Episcopal Health Foundation.

A new interactive map shows life expectancy rates for more than 4,700 neighborhoods in the state.



The analysis found residents who live in low-income neighborhoods with high rates of poverty, low education levels, and large minority populations live significantly shorter lives compared to those who live in communities with high incomes, low poverty rates, high education levels, and large white neighborhoods.

"Drive 15 minutes through the biggest counties in Texas and you can go from a neighborhood where people usually live more than 85 years to another where the average person dies before he or she is 65," said Elena Marks, president and CEO of the Episcopal Health Foundation.

Researchers found that in the neighborhoods with the lowest life expectancy 27% of residents lived below the federal poverty rate, while only 11% of people living in highest life expectancy neighborhoods had incomes below the poverty rate.

In addition, 65% of households in the lowest life expectancy neighborhoods had annual incomes below $50,000, while two-thirds of households in the neighborhoods with the highest life expectancy had incomes above $50,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthneighborpovertytexas newslifestyleneighborhoodstudy
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
Artwork honors slain deputy's deep interaction with community
Girl Scouts spend 3 hours stuck in elevator
Mayor's holiday spectacular brings star-studded performances
Papa John's to donate profits to fallen deputy's family
Teen died protecting younger sister during home invasion
ABC13's The Midday
Show More
Dickinson's Festival of Lights cancelled over bridge concerns
3 earthquakes rattle Texas in less than 12 hours
Naked man escapes from kidnappers' trunk in north Houston
Whataburger debuts new breakfast burger overnight
Woman lost in woods for 10 days survived on minnows and frogs
More TOP STORIES News