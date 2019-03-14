Dentures, engagement rings, strollers: Welcome to RodeoHouston's Lost and Found

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you want to know the secrets of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, you have to look at what's left behind."We even get engagement rings, wallets full of cash, anything you can imagine that people will turn in, and bring here, you'll find," explained Mary Chamberlain, the Chairman of Directions and Assistance.In the first two and a half weeks of the rodeo, more than 1,500 items have been returned.Phones are the most commonly returned belonging. More than 50 are dropped off every day."We always want to encourage people, if they lose a phone out here, don't go out and get another phone because there's a likelihood that we have it is here," Chamberlain said.You'll also find some unexpected items."I think the strangest thing so far this year is a pair of dentures that I guess were needed desperately because they have already been picked up," Chamberlain laughed. "Thank goodness!"Everything is carefully logged and accounted for.At the end of the rodeo, items like jackets and hats are donated, and anything with personal information is destroyed.