How railroad stop turned into one of Houston area's most close-knit cities

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Tomball may be a bustling city now, but what you might not know is that it started out as a railroad stop.
"This was dairy farms, lumber, and then it became oil in the 1940's," explained John Lockwood, a volunteer at the Tomball Railroad Depot Museum.
The historic museum is located in downtown Tomball, at 201 South Elm Street.
It's full of history, and contains train memorabilia, original art, antiques, and two highly-detailed model railroads.
Back in the early 1900's, the city was called 'Peck,' named after a local train engineer.
But, in 1907, the city was renamed "Tomball" after a man named Tom Ball.
If he sounds familiar, Ball is also the man who had a major role in the development of the Houston Ship Channel.
"He was a lawyer for the railroad," Lockwood said. "He became a representative for the state of Texas in Washington."
Passenger train service ended in the 1960's. But if you're a fan of Texas nostalgia, visitors can hitch a ride back in time by visiting the original train depot with a free tour.
