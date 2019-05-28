HTX

How railroad stop turned into one of Houston area's most close-knit cities

By
TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Tomball may be a bustling city now, but what you might not know is that it started out as a railroad stop.

"This was dairy farms, lumber, and then it became oil in the 1940's," explained John Lockwood, a volunteer at the Tomball Railroad Depot Museum.

The historic museum is located in downtown Tomball, at 201 South Elm Street.

It's full of history, and contains train memorabilia, original art, antiques, and two highly-detailed model railroads.

Back in the early 1900's, the city was called 'Peck,' named after a local train engineer.

But, in 1907, the city was renamed "Tomball" after a man named Tom Ball.

If he sounds familiar, Ball is also the man who had a major role in the development of the Houston Ship Channel.

"He was a lawyer for the railroad," Lockwood said. "He became a representative for the state of Texas in Washington."

Passenger train service ended in the 1960's. But if you're a fan of Texas nostalgia, visitors can hitch a ride back in time by visiting the original train depot with a free tour.

To schedule a tour, click here.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytomballhistoric districttexas newsmuseumshistoryhtxfamilyhtx tomball
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HTX
Clear Falls High grad with special needs known for spreading joy
Teens spending summer at NASA to launch space dreams
Get gaming! Popular old-school arcade heads to Clear Lake
Clear Lake firm playing key role in NASA's missions to the moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News