HPD officer retires before scheduled hearing over social media post with racial overtones

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department says one of its employees retired hours before a hearing after he was relieved of duty for posting what was described as a "social media post with racial overtones."

According to a statement released by the department via Twitter, a notice of disciplinary review hearing was set for Monday for Sgt. Robert Clasen featuring Chief Art Acevedo.

However, Clasen submitted a letter of retirement hours before the scheduled meeting.



On Friday, HPD confirmed that an internal affairs investigation is also underway.



"The department will report our findings and corrective action upon completion of the investigation," read the tweet.

Sources confirmed to ABC13 that this stems from a post written by a Clasen, who has been with the department for almost 25 years.

The post reads in part, "The black community doesn't need police reform, social programs, or more money. The black community needs a big giant mirror and it needs to stand in front of that mirror and say individually, I am the problem. Not the cops, not the system, not racism, not white people, not Donald trump, I am the problem and I am the solution."

The social media post has since been deleted.

Meanwhile, the president of the Houston Police Officers' Union addressed the social media post last week saying, "I am aware of a post circulating that is reported to come from one of our officers. It is vile, it is disgusting, I know it is under investigation but I am confident the [Houston police] department will act swiftly."

