SOCIETY

Houston officer prays with man after responding to alleged dispute at SW Houston apartments

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston police officer prays with man after responding to dispute at SW Houston apartments (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A photo of a Houston police officer and a man at an apartment complex in southwest Houston is sending a strong message of compassion across the internet.

A resident of the apartments, who does not want to be identified, posted a photo showing the officer standing in front of a man.

She told ABC13 that officers were called to the apartments for a dispute between a man and a woman on Saturday. The resident said the officer pulled the man out of the apartment to question him.

After about 30 minutes, the resident said they realized that the woman inside the apartment wasn't in any danger.

Before police left, Houston police officer Harry Chisolm, identified by the woman who took the photo, called the man back to talk to him.

The officer put his hand on the man's shoulder and prayed with him.

"Amen," Facebook user Lynn Earley wrote.

"So heartfelt. What a blessing," Sharon Watts wrote.

Mary Grose wrote, "We need more compassion like this."

The photo on Facebook has been shared more than 5,600 times.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyviralhouston police departmentfacebookHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
This Texas teacher has sign language skills that rock
City helps teen's hot dog stand become legit instead of closing it
Teen ridiculed on social media for paying bill with coins
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
More Society
Top Stories
Houston region home to thousands of prison parolees
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Thieves take 'Marvel' performers' van, bikes near NRG Stadium
Donor pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
Unemployed man allegedly shoots friend who offered him a job
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Video shows family members fleeing crash, leaving kids inside car
Show More
Fake CPS worker allegedly planned to kill man and kidnap children
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman inside her home
HPD looking for woman, 19, missing since June
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted break-in
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller Co.
More News