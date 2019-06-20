Houston Pride Parade gets its first black male grand marshal

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5353394" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows what the Pride Parade looked like in Houston in 1982

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of this year's grand marshals for Houston's Pride festivities is already making history."I'm so excited," said Harrison Guy. "I can't wait for it honestly."You might recognize Guy as a local activist, dancer and choreographer. He also chairs the mayor's LGBT advisory board.And, in the 40 years Houston has held a Pride celebration, Guy will be the first black male grand marshal."The gravity and weight of that is just indescribable," Guy said. "Honestly, I am so indebted to other black gay men who took me under their wings and taught me."The title is mostly ceremonial, but the visibility is important to Guy.According to the CDC, black gay men have the highest HIV rates in the country.They also experience rates of violence, harassment and economic insecurity higher than nearly any other group in the country."I didn't have a person like this when I was growing up, 40 years ago," Guy explained. "So I know that young men who are thinking about their sexuality and finding their place will see me as a symbol of 'It will be okay.'"