Houston Food Bank needs volunteers to help make holidays bright

VOLUNTEERS WANTED: The Houston Food Bank is looking for local businesses that want to make a difference, and all it costs is a little bit of time. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Food Bank is looking for volunteers, and local businesses are stepping up.

"Knowing that you're really making a family, feeding a family, giving a family better care, letting them know that they have that security," explained Stanley Spinner, with Texas Children's Pediatrics. "You can't put a price tag on the importance of that."

Volunteers from places like Texas Children's Pediatrics are getting out of their offices and heading to the food bank.

There are three volunteer shifts a day, Monday through Friday, with opportunities on weekends as well.

"We welcome our corporate groups and existing corporate groups, but we also encourage some of the new businesses that are out there, new to the food bank at least, to come out and volunteer with us," said Paula McKenzie with the Houston Food Bank.

ABC13 is also hosting a food drive on Friday, Dec. 7. Learn how to get involved on the Share Your Holidays website.

Click here to find out how you can volunteer with the Houston Food Bank.

