Family members of Houstonians were near the scene of El Paso shooting

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A Woodlands woman says she opened up Facebook messenger, and saw the news of a mass shooting at a Walmart that her sister-in-law, Cecilia Medina, works at.Sylvia Medina said that Cecilia is a breast cancer survivor who recently returned to work at the Walmart in the Cielo Vista Mall.Cecilia's husband, Eddie, said he dropped his wife off around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, and received a frantic call from her around 10:30 a.m.Sylvia told Steve Campion of ABC13 Eyewitness News that heard the gunman come in the store and start shooting. Some took off to a nearby theater safety.The family is grateful that Cecilia is alive, and Sylvia is ready to return to El Paso and give her family a hug.