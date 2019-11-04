Society

Viral Houston couple enjoys honeymoon in UK alongside Texans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The couple who went viral for their unique engagement in March celebrated their honeymoon watching their favorite Houston team win London.

Jon Blaze and Thao Nguyen got a lot of attention when Blaze planned out a 15-mile bike ride that spelled out "Marry Me" through the Strava app and posted it to Reddit.

The couple are huge Texans fans. They planned their wedding so that they would be able to watch the Texans play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

The two got married on Oct. 27, and they left for London just days later.

Nguyen told ABC13 that the British consulate heard about their story and offered them seats at the game. The couple kindly declined and got their own tickets, because they were going with their friends and wanted to sit with them at Wembley Stadium.




Looks like it turned out to be a great honeymoon! The Texans beat the Jags 26-3.

