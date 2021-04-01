black-owned business

Houston Black Restaurant week has begun!

Houston Black Restaurant week celebrates 5 years

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 6th annual Houston Black Restaurant week is kicking off in the Bayou City, Galveston and Beaumont on Friday, April 2.

Dozens of Black-owned restaurants are participating this year. Plus, you're in for a treat! The organization expanded its list this year to include food trucks, sweets, and more.

Alfreda's Soul Food
Location: 5101 Almeda Rd.



Blessed & Highly Flavored Food Truck
Location: Food truck



BurgerIM Sienna
Location: 9101 Sienna Crossing Dr., Suite 188, Missouri City



Boogies BBQ
Location: 1767 Texas Pkwy, Missouri City

Cassy's Kitchen
Location: 4515 Mowery Rd.



Charlie's Bar-B-Que and Catering
Location: 4803 Bissonnet St.

Chicken Headz
Location: 23242 FM1314 #21, Porter



Cleo Lounge Tapas and Fine Music
Location: 9603 Broadway St. Suite 101, Pearland



Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill
Location: 8270 W Bellfort Ave.



Craft Burger Katy
Location: 21945 Katy Fwy Suite C, Katy



CRU Lounge
Location: 313 Travis St., Houston , Texas



Crustacean's Boil House
Location: 10485 Eastex Freeway Ste. A, Beaumont

Day 6 Coffee
Location: 910 Prairie St. Suite 100



Domain Restaurant & Lounge
Location: 8052 Westheimer Rd.



Dooley's BBQ
Location: 790 Neches St. Suite B, Beaumont

Drip Coffee Café
Location: 5819 Richmond Ave.

Esther's Cajun Cafe & Soul Food
Location: 5204 Yale St.



FAINMOUS BBQ
Location: 1201 Oliver St. #50



Fleur De Sweets
Location: 3000 Woodland Park

GELU Italian Ice
Location: 12568 Broadway St., Pearland

Grisbys Gras
Location: 2201 Dallas St.

Grooves of Houston

Location: 2300 Pierce St.



Gumbo Jeaux's
Location: 14185 NW Fwy

Herban Frequency
Location: 1501 W 18th St.



Island Spice Bar and Grill
Location: 17802 W little York Rd.

Julian's Boudin and Cracklins
Location: Food truck

Kamp Houston
Location: 6025 Westheimer Rd.



Kid Kreole Kooking
Location: 9739 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble



Kimmy YumYum Kookies
Location: Online only



Komedy lounge
Location: 5060 Farm to Market 1960 Rd.

Krush bistro
Location: 7035 TX-99, Richmond

Lost and Found
Location: 160 W Gray St.



Masterpiece Desserts
Location: 9212 Fry Rd.



Midwest Coney Connection
Location: 2829 Chimney Rock Rd.



Mico's Hot Chicken
Location: 1603 N Durham Dr.



Nyah's Pasta Kitchen
Location: 4307 Brookfield Dr.



Parma Pizza Restaurant & Lounge
Location: 6003 Richmond Ave.



Pat's Wow Wings
Location: 9739 North Sam Houston Parkway.



Prospect Park
Location: 3100 Fountain View Dr.



Prospect Park Willowbrook
Location: 17776 TX-249

Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
Location: 3929 Old Spanish Trail



Reggae Hut
Location: 4814 Almeda Rd.

Roco's Grill and Smokehouse
Location: 7211 FM 1960 W



Rosalyn's Hot Chicken
Location: 12401 S Post Oak Rd.



Saucy Nosh (Southern Stuffed Eggrolls)
Location: 16326 FM 521 Rd., Rosharon

Seafood Connection Houston
Location: 507 Westheimer Rd.



SHA BEBE CAJUN CAFÉ
Location: 4699 Magnolia St., Beaumont



Smokin J's Curbside Kitchen & BBQ
Location: Online only



Sophisticated Delights
Location: 3 Sugar Creek Center Blvd., Suite 100, Sugar Land



Soul Behind The Stove Catering
Location: 1802 Wood Orchard Dr.

Splendid Life Cake Bar


Location: 17527A Huffmeister Rd., Cypress



Stir It Up Bistro
Location: 672 Orleans St., Beaumont



Suga's Deep South Cuisine & Jazz Bar
Location: 461 Bowie St., Beaumont

Sugar Rush Too
Location: 10811 Veterans Memorial Dr.



Sugar's Cajun Cuisine


Location: 3424 FM 1092 Rd., Missouri City



Sullivan's BBQ & Catering
Location: 2470 S 11th St., Beaumont



That Funnel Cake Place
Location: 6780 Martin Luther King Blvd.



The Brunch Bus
Location: Food truck



The Cookie Magnet
Location: Online only



The Funnel Cake House


Location: 4426 Dalmatian



The Greasy Spoon Soul Food Bistro
Location: 636 Cypress Station Dr.



The Jerk Hut
Location: 11302 Huffmeister Rd.



The Original Hotdog Factory: Houston
Location: 920 Studemont St., Suite 300



The World Famous Foodie Barr
Location: 14540 Cypress Rosehill Rd.



Thirteen
Location: 1911 Bagby St.



Three Sisters Cajun Specialty
Location: 1621 Mason Rd., Katy



Treats From Mars
Location: Online only



Trez Art and Wine Bar
Location: 920 Studemont St.



Tuttis Treats
Location: 2829 Chimney Rock Rd.



Upper Kirby Bistro
Location: 2736 Virginia St.



Wing Junkies
Location: 901 Simmons Dr., Orange

Houston Black Restaurant Week runs now until April 11. To check out other participating restaurants, visit their website.
