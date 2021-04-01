Houston Black Restaurant week has begun!

Dozens of Black-owned restaurants are participating this year. Plus, you're in for a treat! The organization expanded its list this year to include food trucks, sweets, and more.
Check out the list of participating restaurants below to start planning!
Alfreda's Soul Food
Location: 5101 Almeda Rd.
Blessed & Highly Flavored Food Truck
Location: Food truck
BurgerIM Sienna
Location: 9101 Sienna Crossing Dr., Suite 188, Missouri City
Boogies BBQ
Location: 1767 Texas Pkwy, Missouri City
Cassy's Kitchen
Location: 4515 Mowery Rd.
Charlie's Bar-B-Que and Catering
Location: 4803 Bissonnet St.
Chicken Headz
Location: 23242 FM1314 #21, Porter
Cleo Lounge Tapas and Fine Music
Location: 9603 Broadway St. Suite 101, Pearland
Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill
Location: 8270 W Bellfort Ave.
Craft Burger Katy
Location: 21945 Katy Fwy Suite C, Katy
CRU Lounge
Location: 313 Travis St., Houston , Texas
Crustacean's Boil House
Location: 10485 Eastex Freeway Ste. A, Beaumont
Day 6 Coffee
Location: 910 Prairie St. Suite 100
Domain Restaurant & Lounge
Location: 8052 Westheimer Rd.
Dooley's BBQ
Location: 790 Neches St. Suite B, Beaumont
Drip Coffee Café
Location: 5819 Richmond Ave.
Esther's Cajun Cafe & Soul Food
Location: 5204 Yale St.
FAINMOUS BBQ
Location: 1201 Oliver St. #50
Fleur De Sweets
Location: 3000 Woodland Park
GELU Italian Ice
Location: 12568 Broadway St., Pearland
Grisbys Gras
Location: 2201 Dallas St.
Grooves of Houston
Location: 2300 Pierce St.
Gumbo Jeaux's
Location: 14185 NW Fwy
Herban Frequency
Location: 1501 W 18th St.
Island Spice Bar and Grill
Location: 17802 W little York Rd.
Julian's Boudin and Cracklins
Location: Food truck
Kamp Houston
Location: 6025 Westheimer Rd.
Kid Kreole Kooking
Location: 9739 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble
Kimmy YumYum Kookies
Location: Online only
Komedy lounge
Location: 5060 Farm to Market 1960 Rd.
Krush bistro
Location: 7035 TX-99, Richmond
Lost and Found
Location: 160 W Gray St.
Masterpiece Desserts
Location: 9212 Fry Rd.
Midwest Coney Connection
Location: 2829 Chimney Rock Rd.
Mico's Hot Chicken
Location: 1603 N Durham Dr.
Nyah's Pasta Kitchen
Location: 4307 Brookfield Dr.
Parma Pizza Restaurant & Lounge
Location: 6003 Richmond Ave.
Pat's Wow Wings
Location: 9739 North Sam Houston Parkway.
Prospect Park
Location: 3100 Fountain View Dr.
Prospect Park Willowbrook
Location: 17776 TX-249
Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
Location: 3929 Old Spanish Trail
Reggae Hut
Location: 4814 Almeda Rd.
Roco's Grill and Smokehouse
Location: 7211 FM 1960 W
Rosalyn's Hot Chicken
Location: 12401 S Post Oak Rd.
Saucy Nosh (Southern Stuffed Eggrolls)
Location: 16326 FM 521 Rd., Rosharon
Seafood Connection Houston
Location: 507 Westheimer Rd.
SHA BEBE CAJUN CAFÉ
Location: 4699 Magnolia St., Beaumont
Smokin J's Curbside Kitchen & BBQ
Location: Online only
Sophisticated Delights
Location: 3 Sugar Creek Center Blvd., Suite 100, Sugar Land
Soul Behind The Stove Catering
Location: 1802 Wood Orchard Dr.
Splendid Life Cake Bar
Location: 17527A Huffmeister Rd., Cypress
Stir It Up Bistro
Location: 672 Orleans St., Beaumont
Suga's Deep South Cuisine & Jazz Bar
Location: 461 Bowie St., Beaumont
Sugar Rush Too
Location: 10811 Veterans Memorial Dr.
Sugar's Cajun Cuisine
Location: 3424 FM 1092 Rd., Missouri City
Sullivan's BBQ & Catering
Location: 2470 S 11th St., Beaumont
That Funnel Cake Place
Location: 6780 Martin Luther King Blvd.
The Brunch Bus
Location: Food truck
The Cookie Magnet
Location: Online only
The Funnel Cake House
Location: 4426 Dalmatian
The Greasy Spoon Soul Food Bistro
Location: 636 Cypress Station Dr.
The Jerk Hut
Location: 11302 Huffmeister Rd.
The Original Hotdog Factory: Houston
Location: 920 Studemont St., Suite 300
The World Famous Foodie Barr
Location: 14540 Cypress Rosehill Rd.
Thirteen
Location: 1911 Bagby St.
Three Sisters Cajun Specialty
Location: 1621 Mason Rd., Katy
Treats From Mars
Location: Online only
Trez Art and Wine Bar
Location: 920 Studemont St.
Tuttis Treats
Location: 2829 Chimney Rock Rd.
Upper Kirby Bistro
Location: 2736 Virginia St.
Wing Junkies
Location: 901 Simmons Dr., Orange
Houston Black Restaurant Week runs now until April 11. To check out other participating restaurants, visit their website.