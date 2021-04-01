Houston Black Restaurant week has begun!

Check out the list of participating restaurants below to start planning!

Splendid Life Cake Bar

Sugar's Cajun Cuisine

The Funnel Cake House

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 6th annual Houston Black Restaurant week is kicking off in the Bayou City, Galveston and Beaumont on Friday, April 2.Dozens of Black-owned restaurants are participating this year. Plus, you're in for a treat! The organization expanded its list this year to include food trucks, sweets, and more.5101 Almeda Rd.Food truck9101 Sienna Crossing Dr., Suite 188, Missouri City1767 Texas Pkwy, Missouri City4515 Mowery Rd.4803 Bissonnet St.23242 FM1314 #21, Porter9603 Broadway St. Suite 101, Pearland8270 W Bellfort Ave.21945 Katy Fwy Suite C, Katy313 Travis St., Houston , Texas10485 Eastex Freeway Ste. A, Beaumont910 Prairie St. Suite 1008052 Westheimer Rd.790 Neches St. Suite B, Beaumont5819 Richmond Ave.5204 Yale St.1201 Oliver St. #503000 Woodland Park12568 Broadway St., Pearland2201 Dallas St.2300 Pierce St.14185 NW Fwy1501 W 18th St.17802 W little York Rd.Food truck6025 Westheimer Rd.9739 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, HumbleOnline only5060 Farm to Market 1960 Rd.7035 TX-99, Richmond160 W Gray St.9212 Fry Rd.2829 Chimney Rock Rd.1603 N Durham Dr.4307 Brookfield Dr.6003 Richmond Ave.9739 North Sam Houston Parkway.3100 Fountain View Dr.17776 TX-2493929 Old Spanish Trail4814 Almeda Rd.7211 FM 1960 W12401 S Post Oak Rd.16326 FM 521 Rd., Rosharon507 Westheimer Rd.4699 Magnolia St., BeaumontOnline only3 Sugar Creek Center Blvd., Suite 100, Sugar Land1802 Wood Orchard Dr.17527A Huffmeister Rd., Cypress672 Orleans St., Beaumont461 Bowie St., Beaumont10811 Veterans Memorial Dr.3424 FM 1092 Rd., Missouri City2470 S 11th St., Beaumont6780 Martin Luther King Blvd.Food truckOnline only4426 Dalmatian636 Cypress Station Dr.11302 Huffmeister Rd.920 Studemont St., Suite 30014540 Cypress Rosehill Rd.1911 Bagby St.1621 Mason Rd., KatyOnline only920 Studemont St.2829 Chimney Rock Rd.2736 Virginia St.901 Simmons Dr., OrangeHouston Black Restaurant Week runs now until April 11. To check out other participating restaurants,