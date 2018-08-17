HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --As Houston ISD prepares to welcome back students, one school got attention over what some say sends the wrong message to young developing minds.
In a tweet, a quote is inscribed on a wall above lockers that says, "The more you act like a lady, the more he'll act like a gentleman."
The photo was taken at the Gregory-Lincoln Education Center, an HISD middle school.
The user adds, "It's perpetuating horrible gender stereotypes, shaming women, and relinquishing boys of all responsibility. It's sexist, misogynistic, and discriminatory! I'm horrified."
The tweet adds the #MeToo hashtag and mentions Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, a group that demands "reasonable solutions to address our nation's culture of gun violence," as it states on its verified Twitter account.
Houston ISD provided a statement Friday afternoon to Eyewitness News, only saying, "The quote does not align with HISD values, and it will be taken down."
According to a search, the quote appears to be attributed to Sydney Biddle Barrows, a best-selling author, business woman, and the founder of a New York City escort agency.
Barrows pleaded guilty in 1984 for promoting prostitution, according to her biography. She went on to write several books, including Mayflower Madam: The Secret Life of Sydney Biddle Barrows and Just Between Us Girls: Secrets About Men from the Mayflower Madam.