Superintendent 'saddened and angered' in wake of Bellaire HS shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Bellaire High School closed Wednesday, a day after the shooting death of a 19-year-old student, HISD's interim superintendent acknowledged the district may not know for some time why the shooting happened.Dr. Grenita Lathan provided a statement in the wake of the student's death. Friends of the victim identified him to ABC13 as Cesar Cortes.Lathan said in her statement that Bellaire High School is slated to resume classes Thursday. Here is her statement in full:Before the statement came out Wednesday afternoon, Lathan had faced criticism for her handling of a news conference Tuesday night in the wake of the shooting.Lathan spoke briefly to reporters about what occurred, but did not answer any questions from journalists or parents."I was hoping they would come out and give us more than, you know, thoughts and prayers," said a visibly frustrated Jonasu Wagsteaff, whose child attends Bellaire High. "Thoughts and prayers are not going to help anything in this situation. It's not going to make our children safe, and it's definitely not going to bring back this young man back to his mother."Wagsteaff's daughter was in school when the shooting happened. She said she's terrified to come back to campus."I don't know what to say to her," said Wagsteaff. "Especially when I can't even get her principal to answer our questions about what's going to be done.""Our hearts go out to this student's families and his friends," said Lathan, whose message wasn't enough for some parents."We need to know our children are coming to a safe place," said parent Fouad Hijizi, whose daughter is a freshman at the school.