u.s. & world

Students to take breathalyzer tests at dances in this Oregon school district

EMBED <>More Videos

Breathalyzer tests become new policy at high school dances in Oregon school district. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on March 8, 2019.

SALEM, Oregon -- A controversial new plan is taking place to make sure kids are sober at school dances.

From now on, Salem-Keizer School District will administer breathalyzer tests to students at random before events like prom and homecoming.

The school says the tests will be done in private and the student will have two chances to pass.

If they don't pass, they will not be allowed to enter the dance.

In addition, the student's parent or guardian will be called to pick them up and a school resource officer will be notified, meaning the student will face some type of discipline.

One parent says the new policy violates the kids' fourth amendment rights that protect against unreasonable search and seizure.

The school says dances are optional, so the breathalyzers don't violate student's rights.

Instead, they believe the policy will cut back on the number of students who drink before dances and encourage positive decision-making.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyoregonschoolsbig talkersus worlddrinking
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Duck reportedly survives after being sucked into whirlpool
Thailand cave rescue set to become a Netflix film
Women's national soccer team players sue for equitable pay
Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify on Wikileaks
TOP STORIES
Boy, 14, stabbed in head outside HISD school dies
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
Robbery suspect wanted for shooting woman in the face
Man arrested in connection with Lamar High School student death
Man walking dog discovers woman's body in SE Houston
Man found dead after allegedly shooting son and wife
Mayor ready to lay off up to 375 firefighters to fund raises
Show More
Man may have faked drowning to avoid sex assault charges
Congressmen debate Nickelback on House floor
Duck reportedly survives after being sucked into whirlpool
Smoke pours from parking garage on TSU campus
Justin Verlander named Astros' opening day starter vs. Rays
More TOP STORIES News