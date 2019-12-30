Here's how much cash you need to get Texans playoff tickets

The Texans will host a Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 3:35 p.m. for the first round of the playoffs. The game will air on ESPN and ABC.
Ticket brokers say fans usually wait to buy tickets for the second round, but tickets for the NFL Wild Card or first round matchup are going quickly.
Tickets for the Wild Card round start at $90 in section 651, according to Ticketmaster.
Club level seats are selling for $500 and if you want to sit in the front row, those tickets will cost you $800 each, but you're required to buy a pair.
Brokers say the quicker you buy, the better price you can get.
