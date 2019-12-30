Society

Here's how much cash you need to get Texans playoff tickets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the NFL playoffs starting soon, the Houston Texans are the hottest ticket in town.

The Texans will host a Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 3:35 p.m. for the first round of the playoffs. The game will air on ESPN and ABC.

After the AFC South win, Texans started quarterback AJ McCarron in Sunday's game against the Titans with Watson serving as the backup.



Ticket brokers say fans usually wait to buy tickets for the second round, but tickets for the NFL Wild Card or first round matchup are going quickly.

Tickets for the Wild Card round start at $90 in section 651, according to Ticketmaster.

Club level seats are selling for $500 and if you want to sit in the front row, those tickets will cost you $800 each, but you're required to buy a pair.

Brokers say the quicker you buy, the better price you can get.

