He 'doesn't see color' - Child has adorable bond with garbage truck drivers

JACKSON, Mississippi -- Lots of little kids love to play with dump trucks, but one little Mississippi boy took it a step further.
He loved watching the garbage trucks so much that he has gotten to know the men who take out the trash on his street.
Tuesdays on Rosemont Street in Jackson, Miss. are a big deal for 3-year-old Kyler.
"It started one day, we were coming down through here and his grandmama had on an Alabama sweat shirt and I just told her Roll Tide," Clinton Waste Management Worker Clarence Weathersby told WLBT.
The Alabama greeting sparked something between the family. The bond became something that young Kyler would look forward to each week.
"He started waving at the guys and they started waving back, and then around Halloween and Christmas we made treats for them. They just loved them, and then they started picking Kyler up and he started learning how to operate the garbage truck," said Kathleen Reynolds, Kyler's grandmother.
Not only does Kyler help bring out the trash on Tuesday mornings, but he also waits with snacks for his garbage pickup friends, lending them a hand when he can.
Kyler celebrated a birthday last week, so of course Weathersby, who Kyler calls "Bug-Bug," had a sweet surprise for his best helper.
"Bug-Bug just treats him super special, he picks him up like it's a little brother thing, so it's great, it's great to see the interaction between them," Reynolds said. "Kyler doesn't see the color and Bug-Bug doesn't see his color they're just friends, you know, and they just know love and they know kindness and that's the great thing about this."
