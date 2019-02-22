H-Town Spotlight , Mar 25 - Innovative Lasers
Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer! In our March 25 segment the Spotlight was on Innovative Lasers of Houston! Host Rebecca Spera talked to the experts about a non-invasive procedure that could help you to lose inches on your lunch break!
