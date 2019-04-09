H-E-B is looking for full-time truck drivers in the Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- H-E-B is looking for candidates interested in becoming full-time truck drivers.
Upon hire, employees will immediately qualify for all H-E-B benefits.
Houston drivers are guaranteed to be home every day, however, should be available to work nights, weekends and holidays.
H-E-B will conduct interviews and be making on the spot offers on April 12 making on the spot offers from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 12 at Houston Community College, located at 555 Community College Dr., in Houston from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The company says it is seeking experienced drivers with at least two years of CDL experience.
For the list of qualifications, visit www.heb.com/drive4heb.
For other job opportunities, you can visit the H-E-B careers website.
