SOCIETY

'Grounded until 2019:' 14-year-old who stole mom's BMW gets harsh punishment

EMBED </>More Videos

14-year-old who stole mom's BMW gets harsh punishment

EL PASO, Texas (KTRK) --
When 14-year-old Aaron Martinez took his mom's BMW for a joyride on Friday, he probably didn't think the drive would end in a serious spanking in public and a viral moment.

The video, posted by his sister Liza Campero, immediately went viral on Twitter with over 40,000 retweets and more than 142,000 likes.

RELATED: Texas mom spanks teen son with her belt after he took off in her BMW

EMBED More News Videos

Mom chases down teen son after he takes her brand new BMW.



Eyewitness News spoke with Campero, who says despite the viral moment, her brother is actually in big trouble.

"I knew she was gonna do it. Once she said bring the belt, I was like 'Oh it's over, and now it's not just about her getting mad at him or anything like that. It's about her trying to make the statement of embarrassing him in front of his friends,'" Campero said.

She explained to ABC13 that her brother disconnected the WiFi in the house, which enabled him to kill the security cameras, and ultimately, stop his mom from seeing what he was up to.

She and her mother had to go out and look for the teen and his friend. When they finally caught up with them, the mother took out her belt and started spanking her son.

"The way my mom was in the video, the way she yells and stuff. She doesn't get that mad too often, but my mom is a really vocal mom. She's not scared to tell us what it is and how she feels," Campero said.

Campero says the stunt earned her brother a steep punishment. He's grounded until 2019 or until further notice. The Texas mom also took away the teen's electronic devices and removed the hinges off his door because she "wants to be able to see him at all times."

"All he gets to do is go to golf practice and go to high school. He comes home and does his homework and hangs out with my mom or his 3-year-old niece," Campero said.

WATCH: Liza Campero says her brother is in big trouble after joyriding in his mom's BMW

EMBED More News Videos

Sister who recorded video of 14-year-old getting spanked after stealing mom's car speaks to ABC13

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyteenu.s. & worldEl Paso
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
CenterPoint Energy giving away free trees to Houston residents
SPONSORED: Check This Out Houston
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 2-alarm fire ripping through roof of apartments
Have you seen her? 10-year-old girl missing in NW Houston
Best friend killed by woman's suicidal ex in Montgomery Co.
2 dead after wrong-way driver causes head-on crash
Developing Pacific storm could drench Texas next week
Astros lose Game 5 to end World Series title defense
Jose Altuve reacts to the Astros being eliminated from the playoffs
"NO REGRETS": Justin Verlander opens up on Game 5 loss
Show More
Lance McCullers Jr. explains why the Astros are special
Astros' Hinch praises Red Sox for advancing to World Series
Wheatley HS JROTC enjoys giving back to the community
'BIG MISUNDERSTANDING': Mother of abandoned child says
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $970M
More News