Coronavirus

Gloria Gaynor releases TikTok hand-washing video set to 'I Will Survive' to encourage good hygiene during virus outbreak

Gloria Gaynor has a message for a world as it works to slow the spread of the new coronavirus: We will survive...but we need to wash our hands!

The disco legend took to her TikTok account with a simple -- and catchy -- message to encourage good hygiene. In it, she washes her hands while singing along to her 1978 disco mega-hit "I Will Survive."



"It only takes :20 seconds to 'SURVIVE!'" she captioned the video along with the hashtags #iwillsurvivechallenge, #fyp, #coronavirus and #handwashing.

Despite a run for hand sanitizer, soap and water still reign supreme as far as cleanliness is concerned, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency recommends first washing hands with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

If you're not near a sink, hand sanitizer will do. But keep in mind that it doesn't kill all germs, the health agency says. Read the label and make sure you're using one that has at least 60% alcohol. After applying it, rub it all over your hands until they're dry. Another tip: don't touch your face, since health officials say viruses could enter your body from your eyes, mouth or nose.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthentertainmentcoronavirusmusic news
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump expected to declare national emergency over COVID-19
Daughter of local COVID-19 patient warns it's serious
Wife of University of Texas president has COVID-19
Galveston Co. has 1st presumptive positive case
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Galveston Co. has 1st presumptive positive case
Trump expected to declare national emergency over COVID-19
Answers to most common coronavirus questions
Wife of University of Texas president has COVID-19
Houston-area school closings and delays
Free ways to keep up kids' learning online while school's out
School closures hinder food access for children
Show More
Daughter of local COVID-19 patient warns it's serious
Mattress Mack has message for Houstonians in coronavirus PSA
Sen. Ted Cruz extends quarantine after 2nd COVID-19 exposure
Coronavirus: Are your hands clean? A black light experiment
What you need to know about self-quarantine
More TOP STORIES News