Girl's mermaid-inspired hairstyle wins school's 'Crazy Hair Day'

Girl's mermaid-inspired hairstyle goes viral

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A little girl's extravagant hairstyle is getting her a lot of attention in class and online.

Houston's own Atlantis Romero needed something different for "Crazy Hair Day" at school, and her mother came up with just that.

Atlantis' hair was braided to resemble the Little Mermaid character Ariel.

The hairstyle featured a colored braid, that resembled Ariel's tail. It even had a real-life doll on the top.

Atlantis' sister shared the photo online, saying that her sister has always loved mermaids.
