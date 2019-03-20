Careers

Dream job? Posting asks for nanny to watch children 'in character' as Disney princess

Cosplayers dressed as Disney Princesses attend the WonderCon comic and entertainment convention in Los Angeles.

Know anyone who loves Disney Princesses and is great with children?

A job posting for a nanny in the UK is getting some royal buzz for seeking someone to care for the children "whilst in character" acting as a different Disney princess every month.

The job posting, which was shared through an account on childcare.co.uk, is listed as a part-time job in Hertfordshire. The posting states that the family has twin 5-year-old girls.

"We know this isn't a normal request for nannies, however we think it would be a great way to teach our girls about things like determination, compassion, fearlessness and ambition from strong yet relatable female role models like Princess Tiana, Princess Anna, Belle and Cinderella," the posting reads.

The gig pays about $53,000 a year and comes with holidays and sick days, according to the posting, but there is a request that candidates have a flexible schedule in case of emergencies.

When the childcare jobs site posted about it on their Facebook page, some commented to say it was the perfect job for themselves or a friend. Some potential candidates were not only offering to dress up and play along but do one better by singing Disney songs on the job.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
careerschildrenu.s. & worldjobs
TOP STORIES
Shell facility in Deer Park under shelter-in-place order
Runoff from Deer Park tank fires spark major concerns
All tank fires out at ITC facility in Deer Park
60 precious pets in need of good homes in Baytown
ITC INFERNO: Sheriff's helicopter gets closer shot of tanks
Attorneys speaks on environmental effects of Deer Park fire
'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner chugs wine, wins internet
Show More
MAGA hat-wearing man shows up at New Zealand massacre vigil
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman banks $100M, 6-year deal
DINING OUT: Texas senate bill would allow dogs at restaurants
Voodoo Doughnuts opening in Houston this summer
First drug treatment for postpartum depression
More TOP STORIES News