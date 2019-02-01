Girls enter group formerly-named Boy Scouts of America

There's a new wave of girls who can now join the program formerly known as the Boy Scouts of America under the new name Scouts BSA.There are 19 new troops for girls in the Houston area, with a total of 131 new members."I felt official (today)," said Ann Harden.Harden wore the official uniform for Scouts BSA, and said it felt real to finally be able to follow a program that was only available through the Boy Scouts. She hopes to one day become an Eagle Scout just like her brother, Bradley Harden."People have been waiting a long time," she said.The Eagle is the highest rank in this organization and it can take years of hard work to earn it, which is the main reason why these girls said they wanted to join the Boy Scouts of America."As an Eagle Scout myself and having grown up in scouting, I would have loved my daughters to have that same experience. I'm excited to offer that to these ladies," said James Woods.Woods said the new troops will not be co-ed. They will only follow the same well-respected program under a new name.This does not come without controversy. Some people are upset about this new change and wanted to keep the organizations separate. In fact, the Girl Scouts organization is suing the Boy Scouts over the name change.