Giant cocktail shaker set to roll into Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're driving near downtown Friday, watch out for a giant cocktail shaker on wheels.The 2,400 gallon cocktail shaker is making its way to Biggios at the Marriott Marquis.The truck was inspired by a cement truck and holds up to 123,000 bottles of Monkey Shoulder Whiskey.Representatives of the brand will be handing out samples along with Monkey Shoulder Mules and pina coladas Friday, April 19 from 4 to 8 p.m.And a reminder, always be sure to have a designated driver if you plan to enjoy.